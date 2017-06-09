Naked Florida man damages patrol car after fleeing crash

In the video, a deputy can be heard saying: “What’s the deal, man?” Humphries then walked to the front of the deputy’s patrol vehicle and tried to open the driver’s door, which was locked.

A man found walking naked down US 441 is facing a pair of criminal mischief charges after damaging sheriff’s office vehicles, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Why are you naked?” and “You are absolutely naked, my man. The damage was estimated at $700.

Thirty minutes earlier, Humphries had been involved in an accident on County Road 328 near its intersection with U.S. Hwy. 441.

Before he left the crash, a witness reported that Humphries also walked up to a vehicle parked at the Marion County Sheriff’s office Multi-District Office and tried to open the door.

Deputies said because of his erratic behavior, they put Humphries in handcuffs in the back of a patrol vehicle.

A man who was discovered walking nude along a Marion County highway is accused of urinating on a auto and damaging the inside of a deputy cruiser.

Andrew Humphries, 18, was taken into custody on several criminal mischief charges. Humphries did about $1,000 of damage to the inside of the patrol auto by kicking a door and pulling on a metal cage, News Channel 8 reports.

The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting a separate investigation into a vehicle crash in which Humphries was involved.