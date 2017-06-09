NASA picks 12 new astronauts from crush of applicants

Vice President Mike Pence, along with NASA, will introduce a new class of astronauts who could play a huge part in important, future space missions.

More than 18,300 people threw their hats into the space ring. The number of hopeful space crusaders was the most amount of Americans to ever apply for the program, and almost doubled the record set back in 1978. USA astronauts haven’t launched from home soil since 2011.

The number of NASA candidate applicants in 2017 was also almost triple the amount from 2012.

The astronauts will join acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot, Johnson Center Director Ellen Ochoa, and Flight Operations Director Brian Kelly on stage at the event, which will air Live on NASA Television and the agency’s website. From left are Zena Cardman, Jasmin Moghbeli, Jonny Kim, Frank Rubio, Matthew Dominick, Warren Hoburg, Robb Kulin, Kayla Barron, Bob Hines, Raji Chari, Loral O’ Hara and Jessica Watkins.

Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday that 12 candidates could be asked to perform a variety of missions including a possible moon expedition or be among the first to explore Mars.