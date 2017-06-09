” “Nashville Predators Marketing Manager hopes “#Smashville takes care of Crosby”

The animosity between Sidney Crosby and P.K. Subban has only intensified as the 2017 Stanley Cup Final continues, but it finally boiled over into something questionable on the ice in Game 5.

He went 12 straight games without a goal in a Stanley Cup Final game until his Game 4 tally, his first since Game 4 of the 2009 Final.

In that series both teams won their home games through 6 games and the story of the series could have been titled: “A Tale of Two Luongos”.

Juuse Saros replaced Rinne to start the second period but promptly allowed a goal to the Penguins’ Conor Sheary and another to Phil Kessel.

The Steelers offensive line was shown on the jumbotron in full Pens regalia waving their gold towels, making sure to not be outdone by the show of support for the Preds by their counterparts with the Tennessee Titans. Crosby charged toward the goal, with five Nashville skaters surrounding him, when Ellis took him down to prevent a goal. Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz opened the scoring just 1:31 into the first period, and they never looked back.

From the opening shift, Crosby was playing like a man possessed.

“I’m not an official, so I’m not going to judge what’s over the line and what’s not”, Subban said. “We had a lot of jump tonight and we played our game”.

“Obviously not the start you want to have”.

“I was really impressed with the way that we all stepped up and responded”, said Cullen.

Validation was sweet for the Penguins, who raced ahead early with three first-period goals, and emphatically shut the door on the game with a three-goal second period.

No word on if the Predators will appreciate or object to their marketing manager apparently wishing ill on a player, but that will be seen to come. And he wouldn’t bite on the idea that the referees, who were right there for what happened and inexplicably called coinciding “holding” penalties, were letting Crosby get away with anything.

Crosby dominated from the opening shift, drawing a penalty 50 seconds in, then had a hand in almost everything that transpired. The two stars became tangled up behind the Nashville goal late in the first with Crosby on top.

Crosby finished the night with three assists, giving him 19 points in what was probably the best game he’s played during this postseason.

Subban, who claimed Crosby was complaining about Subban’s breath during a Game 3 run-in, just kind of sat there and took it.

“That was”, coach Mike Sullivan said, “hands down the best game that we’ve played in this series to this point”.

While it wouldn’t have saved Game 5 for the Nashville Predators, it is safe to say that the National Hockey League referees should have called Sidney Crosby for a roughing minor during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.