Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 6/11/17 NHL Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Just prior to Phil Kessel scoring mid-way through the second period to make it 5-0, Crosby was on the bench and got angry when a slashing penalty was not called on the Predators.

Validation was sweet for the Penguins, who raced ahead early with three first-period goals, and emphatically shut the door on the game with a three-goal second period.

The Penguins had been outplayed for large portions of the first four games in the series, but they jumped out to a quick start against the Predators in Game Five and never looked back.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ place kicker shared on social media that he was ejected from PPG Paints Arena late in the third period of the Penguins eventual 6-0 win over the Nashville Predators for banging on the glass during one of many third period scuffles between the two sides. No team has managed the feat since the Detroit Red Wings emerged in 1997 and 1998.

But the Stanley Cup defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins moved ever closer to reversing that narrative Thursday night with a crushing 6-0 victory over the visiting Nashville Predators.

The captain drew a penalty on the play and with the ensuing power play, set up Schultz for a point blast that sailed through the pads of Rinne – this after only 91 seconds.

But the dagger came with 11 seconds remaining in the opening period. Crosby shoved Subban’s head into the ice several times. “It’s a big game”. The 34-year-old was especially sharp in Game 4 – notably denying Crosby on his second breakaway attempt of the game. Rinne only looks like an National Hockey League goalie when he’s in the Bridgestone Arena, as he’s been getting blasted in Pittsburgh.

Justin Schultz’s power-play goal early in the first was the eventual victor, while Bryan Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Conor Sheary and Ron Hainsey also found the back of the net.

Crosby dangled his way between Nashville defensemen Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi, cut down the slot and had Pekka Rinne beat but his shot careened off the goalpost. Rinne was replaced to start the second by Saros, who was making only his second appearance of the playoffs.

NOTES: Crosby now has 20 career points in the Stanley Cup Final, a new franchise record and one more than team owner Mario Lemieux.

Not counting games played in Pittsburgh, of course.

So given Milbury’s past criticism of Subban, it’s hard not to think his commentary Thursday night wasn’t a little bit personal … and that’s probably putting it lightly. He set the tone, both offensively and physically. Phil Kessel, without a goal since May 21, netted number eight these playoffs, just as Malkin predicted. The Nashville Predators have lost five of their last six games when allowing more than one goal. Sure, Evgeni Malkin still leads the playoffs in points.

“Everyone’s out there trying to compete”, said Crosby.

“It’s not easy to get here”, he said. He also sits equal to Peter Forsberg for 20th in National Hockey League history with 107 playoff assists.

Rookie Jake Guentzel got an assist, for his 21st {+ } post-season points, tying the single-year National Hockey League rookie mark, set by Dino Ciccarelli in 1981 and equalled by Philadelphia’s Ville Leino in 2010. After the third goal went by him to end the period, his night was over after allowing three goals on nine shots. He also was a minus-2 and received a match penalty for cross-checking Olli Maatta in the face. After letting up three goals on nine shots in the first period, he was pulled for Juuse Saros, who started the second. Compare that to his 0-3 showing in Pittsburgh, where he’s lugging a 5.39 GAA and.756 save percentage.