Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 6/8/17 NHL Pick, Odds, and Prediction

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain was the best player on the ice, but he also was a giant pain in the you-know-what, taking liberties and showing the sometimes overlooked nastier side of his game.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan, as he has for each of the last two springs when his team finds itself in a tight spot, pushed all the right buttons again. The Penguins chased Pekka Rinne with a three-goal barrage in the first period and kept it going against backup Juuse Saros to push the Predators to the brink of elimination for the first time during their run to the final.

The 23-year-old had been sharp in stopping 37-of-38 shots in a Game 2 victory at home and relatively sturdy since he took over for Marc-Andre Fleury midway through the Eastern Conference final.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played an important game on my birthday before”, Sheary said following the morning skate. “I think we have to win a game”.

For two decades now, good (and occasionally great) National Hockey League teams have tried and failed to win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. “They’ve been great scorers for us the whole season”. Murray makes a big save on Mattias Ekholm early in the power play.

“But the way we played tonight, if we can build off that momentum, that’s important”.

Kessel had eight shot attempts in Game 4 – two that were stopped by Rinne, three that were blocked and three that missed the net.

END OF THE SECOND PERIOD: PENGUINS 6, PREDATORS 0: Welcome to the hockey equivalent of garbage time.

Rinne has looked like a completely different player on the road than at home in the Stanley Cup Final.

“I know people talk about how we’re exhausted, but believe me, they’re exhausted too”, Pittsburgh forward Evgeni Malkin said. “What I’ve got to do is try to stay ready in practices if they need me”. Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel, and Egveni Malkin were not among them.

“Mario is great because he does entrust us with making the right decisions”.

The Penguins and Predators are where they are because they have both been successful on home ice. He’s the team mascot whose picture is stuck on the Predators’ locker-room door, now with two bandages commemorating playoff-ending injuries first to forward Kevin Fiala, then center Ryan Johansen.

So do the Predators, who can’t get back to Smashville fast enough after a game that included two third-period fights and 100 penalty minutes.

Three-hundred sixty-one days after winning the Stanley Cup for the fourth time, the Pittsburgh Penguins are one win away from capturing their fifth championship in their 50th year, with a 6-0 win here over the Nashville Predators in Game Five of the Final on Thursday night. Having said that, I think Nashville has been steadier of the two regardless of the venue so the high juice on the Pens makes me cringe.

“I don’t know if anybody shakes off a game like that that quickly”, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said.

If the Penguins have it their way, that party won’t stop Sunday, and for months thereafter, with Lord Stanley’s Cup joining them once again for the ride.

Sidney Crosby put up 3 assists in the game, but presumably Ms. Weaver was more incensed by action behind the play where Crosby and nemesis P.K. Subban got tied up and Sid delivered several short gloved punches. The Preds, who lived on the forecheck in the first four games, barely established one in Game 5. Predators-Penguins is also up 28% from Penguins-Sharks previous year and even up 44% from Lightning-Blackhawks in 2015 for their respective corresponding games.

With time winding down in the first period, P.K. Subban wrestled Crosby to the ground and grabbed hold of his leg, preventing Crosby from getting up.

“We just finished the game about a minute-and-a-half ago”, Sullivan said.

NOTES: Crosby now has 20 career points in the Stanley Cup Final, a new franchise record and one more than team owner Mario Lemieux.

The Predators outscored the Penguins 9-1 in the past two games.

“I work on my entire game”, he said.