Naugam encounter: One soldier martyred, two terrorists killed

One jawan was martyred and two others were injured in the operation in Uri sector.

Troops engaged the heavily-armed militants who tried to escape taking advantage of the thick forest cover. They fired artillery and mortar shells and resorted to heavy firing with automatic weapons. Three of the attempts were scuttled in Uri sector alone.

The identity of the slain soldier and militants could not be ascertained immediately.

This is the third infiltration bid foiled by the army in the past two weeks.

June is usually the hottest month on the 740-kilometre Line of Control (LoC) as snow starts melting on the mountains dividing the Kashmir region, and the tracks become visible.

Sources said the exchange of fire between militants and forces continued for few hours. “While fighting the militants in the sector our side didn’t suffered any damage”. Large quantity of arms, ammunition and war like stores has been recovered. Army’s 56 RR has launched a cordon and search operation to search for other members in the Sardari Nad forest area of Machil. “Seven armed intruders have been eliminated so far”, said the army in a statement. Two unidentified militants were killed.

In a similar incident reported earlier today, some militants attacked a camp of Special Operation Group (SOG) at Zainapora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.