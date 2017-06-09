Nazarbayev calls Astana Summit ‘historic’ for SCO

The Declaration on the Establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was signed in China’s Shanghai in June 2001 by the six founding states – Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

China has said that it supports Iran’s membership of the security bloc, as requested by Russian Federation, and that the subject is under discussion at the summit, despite having been refused previous year. The enlargement is a major step achieved by the SCO, greatly improving the organization’s overall strength, coverage and cooperation momentum, said the article.

At the summit in Astana, India and Pakistan will become the full members of the grouping.

He said with its expansion, the SCO has been transformed into true transcontinental organization.

During the summit, prominent leaders like Modi, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jingping are expected to highlight the menace of growing militancy and discuss ways to combat it.

The sources said that all the SCO leaders, who gathered at the Astana Opera House for concert and dinner hosted by President Nazr of Kazakhstan, were present in both the functions without their aides.

Modi also met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the SCO.

China has also been upset with India for hosting the Dalai Lama and allowing the Tibetan spiritual leader to visit Arunachal Pradesh, large parts of which Beijing considers as part of southern Tibet.

“I also congratulate India for joining the SCO family”.

The US had sent a delegation led by Matt Pottinger, special assistant to the President and senior director for Asia at the National Security Council.

PM Modi and Xi are now in the Kazakhstan capital to attend the annual SCO Summit.

Pakistan shares with the SCO and its member states, deep-rooted historical and cultural links, as well as strong economic and strategic relations.

One Belt One Road (OBOR) is a development strategy proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which focuses on connectivity and cooperation between China and the rest of Eurasia, encompassing around 60 countries and is worth over $50 billion.