NBA Finals 2017: When is Game 3 on?

Forget the 2011 Mavericks, the 2014 Spurs, and certainly the 2015 Warriors – the other teams to beat James in the Finals.

While taking questions from reporters at practice today, LeBron James was quick to refute the idea that he was exhausted after chasing the Warriors around the court for two games in Golden State. He can still recruit help to come to Cleveland, specifically better role players.

“I said it after we won the Eastern Conference Finals that we’re getting ready for a juggernaut”, James said. “It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career”.

James had 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, but his attempt at a tying 3-pointer was blocked by Andre Iguodala and James stepped out of bounds after recovering it, slamming the ball to the court in frustration.

But Lue believes the Cavs are at their best when they play fast. This time it was Kevin Durant who buried the go-ahead three-pointer in James’ face to put the Warriors ahead for good. “We missed some shots, and they made some”.

Irving bounced back from a rough Game 2 with 38 points, including a couple of dazzling layups where he juked around multiple Warriors.

Nearly no team could survive 39 points from LeBron James, 38 from Kyrie Irving like the Golden State Warriors did.

And maybe fatigue played a part in the Warriors’ rally, though James didn’t think so even after playing 46 minutes.

“We were sloppy in Game 2”, Kerr said.

James won a pair of titles with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Miami, and finally brought a title to his hometown Cavaliers past year. He had clearly left everything he had on the court that night, and it still wasn’t enough to stop the freight train that has become the Warriors.

The Cavs are staring down the barrel of elimination via sweep, just one year after winning it all, to a team that may be set up to be this good for a long time.