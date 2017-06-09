NBA Finals Game 3 preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has done his best so far in the Finals to keep the Cavs in the game, despite their 0-2 record through two games.

Hindsight is 20/20. It’s easy to say now what the 2015-16 Warriors should have done, but all they have is what’s in front of them.

The Golden State Warriors are not strangers to making history. Plus, 116 is a ton of points for a half.

According to ESPN’s research, the first two games of the series were played at a faster pace – possessions per minutes – than any of James’ previous 212 playoff games. Sure he panted a little on the sidelines during Game 2, but that didn’t stop him from putting up 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists. The duo are not the Cavaliers’ problem.

It is their other team-mates who have come up short.

Irving bounced back from a rough Game 2 with 38 points, including a couple of dazzling layups where he juked around multiple Warriors. Forget about the Warriors. “We don’t play slowdown basketball”, LeBron James said.

This wasn’t a Game 7 or an elimination game, but given that no National Basketball Association team has overcome a 3-0 series deficit, it could absolutely turn out to be the play that locked down the series for Golden State.

They do now and are playing much better basketball than this time a year ago. This is not a winning formula for the Cavaliers against a lot of teams.

It’s a must-win Game 3 for the home team, though. And only nine teams have stretched an 0-3 deficit into a seven game series in the history of the league.

“We have to take care of home court”, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love said. “I think we’re moving the ball great, we’re shooting the ball at a high clip and our defense has been unbelievable”.

“I’m not making a change”, he said. James became the first player to appear in 20 or more Finals games with two franchises.

