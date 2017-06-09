NBA Finals Game 3 ratings up 22 percent from a year ago

Nobody out there’s arguing that the cavs are and you were close talent wise to the Golden State Warriors on the world.

Durant said Thursday “I know it was an exciting game last night for the fans, for people to see but as a player you are just trying to stay in the moment”.

Game 4 is scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. “My view is, players will redouble their efforts over the summer. Why not? If I become an owner, I’m going to try to sign everybody”.

You hear that, C.J. No team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit in the Finals, though three teams forced a Game 6 and one – the 1951 New York Knicks – managed to reach a Game 7.

So, where does that leave us? And it’s up to those other teams to make the kind of picks, trades and financial maneuvers and have that dose of luck that results in the league’s next super-team. James is widely considered to be the best player in the world, a concept which hasn’t changed in the course of the last week, but he doesn’t have the supporting cast around him that Durant and Curry do.

LeBron James does everything he can to get the Cavs a win, and comes up short. This time, his replacement Durant is the guy opposing teams need to put their best defender on.

Would either plan really bother the Warriors? The most recent addition – Kevin Durant – is Kerr’s small forward and is now stealing the show. Kevin Durant is already Kevin Durant.

“It’s all spontaneous, yeah”, Curry said of his many celebrations.

As for the Clippers?

BROUSSARD: “Exactly. But when you go to a team and you lead them, and when you say, ‘You wouldn’t have won it without him, ‘ …” It ends with the banana boat being sucked up into a spaceship.

By contrast, when James left the Cavs for the Heat in 2010 and was joined by Chris Bosh arriving from Toronto, Miami was coming off a 47-win regular season, a first-round playoff loss and didn’t have many pieces in place other than superstar Dwyane Wade, Mario Chalmers and Udonis Haslem.

For LeBron James, who achieved a life dream by rallying his hometown Cavaliers last year to win Cleveland’s first major sport title in 52 years, the focus will be on improving every possession in every quarter. However, the Cavs can remedy this with a simple, three-step plan. Two titles in three years is impressive but how would two titles in five years sound? “He’s earned it. He has been in this league for a long time and he’s, I think, at the top of his game at the biggest time”.

Boston Celtics: Save for their miracle comeback in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics suffered a thorough depantsing at the hands of the Cavs. They could also package a bunch of their assets to sign a huge star or maybe even two. I don’t care. I mean, I think it’s great.

Let the debate begin where a 16-0 Warriors team deserves to be placed amongst basketball’s greatest squads. They too will come to play, Golden State is not thinking “it’s okay, we can just win it at home next game”.

Washington Wizards: See above, except they don’t have a bunch of first-rounders from the Nets.

Last year, opposing teams had figured out that leaving Barnes open was the only way to combat the Warriors. “They’re prideful and no one wants to get swept”.

The Indians were built just like the Warriors, from the ground up.

San Antonio Spurs: Now we’re talking. Despite the likelihood of a sweep, great basketball has been played by both sides. It was a stunning display of offensive pyrotechnics that dovetailed with the Cavaliers’ late-game collapse, a disheartening result that nearly felt unfair, unjust, undeserved.

But Kawhi will return. So will Gregg Popovich, the best coach in the league. The Warriors remain in the positive when every single player is off the floor.