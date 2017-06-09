NBA Finals Game 3 ratings up 22 percent from last year

Golden State stayed close and trailed all the way until 3:10 remaining in the 4th quarter. Number 35 then walked up to Lebron James and drilled the game-winning three-pointer. He’s averaging 3.7 rebounds and hasn’t gotten to the foul line.

From top to bottom, rosters have more skill on them.

Durant has been a tremendous in these finals and yet the Warriors’ biggest addition to this year’s title round might be that they have the old Steph Curry back again. “The biggest things is from the start of the game, Zaza” Pachulia “has done a great job of being physical with him”.

“Is it fair? I don’t care”, the 32-year-old said.

I’m more inclined to put the blame on Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Pachulia and Andre Iguodala.

The whole world knows that a year ago, at the end of Game 7 in Oakland, LeBron came from the Bay Bridge to block Iguodala when he was on what looked to be a breakaway, for a basket that might have won the Warriors a second straight National Basketball Association title, after a season when they’d broken the Bulls’ record and won 73 games.

Which is why a tweet posted then deleted from Smith’s account after the Warriors beat Cleveland in Game 3 of the NBA Finals could only have come from him.

Cavaliers guard JR Smith would enjoy shattering the flawless playoff run. “I (have) played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower”. He’s been an unbelievable player in this league for a long time, and I think … he senses this is his time, his moment, his team. “We haven’t. They’re still champions, and we got to go take it”. He’s played in all but 19 minutes of the first three games, and every time James leaves the court, Golden State begins to romp. That doesn’t make any sense. I think Bird would have a few splash landings if he tried 31 triples. “We’ve got one more to go”. I just watched the film.

Korver said he barely slept Wednesday night.

Curry hit a layup and after both James and Irving missed for the Cavs, Durant dropped his 3 – a shot that could be the one most remembered in this magnificent run by the Warriors. Actor Michael Rapaport, a die-hard Warriors fan who was issued a media credential for the Finals, brought a broom and was heckled by some Cleveland fans. “It felt good when it left my hand”.

“I mean, if you have the opportunity to do that, is it fair that the Cowboys added Deion Sanders?”

“If we come in with the same energy, same effort, physicality, as we did in Game 3, we give ourselves a good chance to win”.

Warriors star forward Kevin Durant, seeking his first National Basketball Association title after leaving Oklahoma City for the Warriors last July, warned against complacency with the trophy so near. The game is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. You’ve seen it the first three games of the Finals. Had Green not been suspended for Game 5 last year, or had center Andrew Bogut not gone down with a knee injury, Golden State probably would have won their second straight title and we’d be talking about a three-year run of championships.

That opened the floodgates for Thompson and he kept it going in Game 3, finishing up with 30 points and 6-for-11 shooting from distance. First the Cavs were moments away from making this a 2-1 series lead and they haven’t lost yet. The Cavs set a record with 44 attempted threes. Golden State’s nine 3-pointers in the first quarter broke the previous Finals mark held by five teams, most recently the Warriors in 2015.