NBA Finals Game 3 ratings up 22 percent from past year

The Warriors have the flawless ending in their sights.

The Warriors kept their air of invincibility intact with a 118-113 Game Three victory that puts them on the brink of their second championship in three seasons.

Ratings for Game 3 on Wednesday were 14 percent higher than Game 3 between these teams in 2016, when the Cavs got their first win of the series. The Warriors have made their way into that conversation.

Durant has been nails this postseason, delivering time and time again for a team that was championship quality months before he signed on.

LeBron James knew what might happen when Kevin Durant merged with the Warriors, a 73-win team out for revenge. They play unselfishly, play defense and are the toughest team to guard because of all their weapons and playmakers.

LeBron James had stuffed another play-off game full of his usual brilliance. “They’re a hungry group”. You can sense that.

“With KD, you just see the supernatural”.

“You win a championship, then you lose one in heartbreaking fashion, you’ve pretty much seen everything at that point”, explained Kerr. As now constructed, they’re good enough to be the clear-cut second best team in the National Basketball Association.

The Warriors are hungry because of how last season ended.

They led the Cavaliers 2-0 and 3-1 in the Finals, but the Cavaliers won the final three games and the title as the Warriors became the first team in Finals history to blow a 3-1 lead. He doesn’t begrudge the Warriors for adding to a star-laden team given that it’s within the rules. “So you get down in the fourth quarter, it’s a five-point game with six minutes left, you don’t say, oh, man, we’re down five, you just say there’s a ton of time left and let’s execute”.

Also Thursday the Warriors historic playoff run was front and center for the Cavs.

“It came up once [Wednesday] night”.

“We want 16 wins”. It’s sports. You have an opportunity to sign one of the best players, and you can do it, go ahead and do it. “It means you’re done”.

And, even after all of that, they still had to go out and play the games.

The Miami Dolphins went 17-0 in 1972 for the only ideal season and postseason in National Football League history.

But imagine if the Indians were working out as well as the Warriors, tearing through the American League, looking clearly like the best team in the sport.

“That’s one of my favorite moments of the National Football League season”, Kerr said. Former Texas coach Rick Barnes told him as much. “That would be great”. The Warriors had a hard time guarding the Cavaliers half court pick-and-roll offense in the third quarter. “I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t think that”.

Shortly after Game 3, a tweet from Smith’s official Twitter account said “Cavs in 7”. It was quickly deleted.

“I mean, listen. It happens”. “It’s been a long season. So mentally and physically, I got to prepare myself for that”. He’s the early favorite to be the MVP as he closes in on his first National Basketball Association championship. He scored seven consecutive points in the last 1:15 Wednesday night, including the go-ahead three-pointer over a late-to-close-out James with 45 seconds left.

“Some moments are disappointing, some moments are just exuberant; they’re just awesome”. I saw Abdul-Jabbar play in person 20 times during the height of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks and in his early days with the Lakers, and he was an unstoppable force on both ends of the court.

The same can be said for the undefeated Warriors in their quest for redemption – and history.