NBA Finals Game 3 ratings up 22 percent from previous year

Durant left Oklahoma City last July to join Golden State hoping to become a champion.

“I want to win just as bad as they do and obviously they probably got a bad taste in their mouth after what happened last year and we had one in our mouth last year from what happened the year before”, James said.

“I’m not one to judge and say if it’s fair or not if guys are adding players to their team”, he said. Durant had 31 points, Klay Thompson had 30 and Stephen Curry scored 26.

Durant’s game-winning jump shot not only checked all the boxes for this Warriors team, save one – winning the National Basketball Association championship with a ideal 16-0 playoff record – but also erased all doubts about his ability to win and be “the guy” on a championship team.

Kevin Durant laid his claim to the 2017 NBA Finals MVP, sparking an 11-0 run to finish the game for a 118-113 Golden State win over Cleveland.

“He was their closer tonight, for sure. Doing what he is supposed to be doing”, said Irving.

“We witnessed a closing game by Kevin Durant that you can’t prepare for”, he said.

Having made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history to beat Golden State previous year, the Cleveland Cavaliers need an even better rally to defend the crown after Wednesday’s (Thursday in Manila) 118-113 loss to the Warriors.

But coming back from 3-0 deficit against an even more talented Warriors team than the one they needed seven games to beat past year is a different story. “I would be much smarter than that to tweet that at literally 12:04, right after the game“.

“Durant made eight straight points that was very critical, three big shots, and that’s why they brought him here, for those situations”.

TURNING POINT: This one was in doubt every step of the way, as neither team was able to build a double-digit lead.

This time, the Cavs held a lead until late in the fourth quarter, but a furious fourth-quarter comeback led Golden State to victory. “And now that you can look ahead to Friday, all our focus is on that”, Curry said. “Came down to the stretch, and they made some big-time plays”. Golden State’s only competition is with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and the Bulls, and other great teams from the past.

It’s no wonder James, who has been his typically dominant self, averaging 28.5 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, stopped attacking in the second half. “If you relax, they make you pay”.

Cleveland prefers to play at a high tempo as well, and while that would seem to play into a trap with Golden State, Lue and James were adamant the Cavs aren’t pumping their brakes.