NBA’s Golden State in rare territory

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, drives on Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. And you’ll recall that the Cavs were down 2-0 in the 2016 Finals before they came back to win the series in seven.

Both teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, are loaded with superstars like LeBron James, Stef Curry and Kevin Durant.

Despite rumors of his return swirling around Warriors practice on Saturday, Kerr’s status remained a mystery until just hours before Game 2.

James: Alright, so, that answers your question. In Golden State’s four-game sweep of San Antonio in the Western Conference Finals, Thompson averaged just 11.0 points and shot 32.7 percent from the field. From Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala to Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, Durant heard: Let it go.

The Warriors, however, know from previous year that no matter how momentum swings, it’s not over until it’s over.

The Warriors started to pull away in the third quarter, building a 14-point lead to start the fourth quarter. “He’s a big piece of our success and they know that, so they have neutralized that in the first two games”. Trust me, we know, it was 2-0 previous year and we lost.

“Oh, we have got a plan in Cleveland, we’re going to shut him down”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked. The guard had 15 points but six turnovers in the first two quarters, so Kerr talked about his body language and asked him to play with more joy and passion. “It’s going to be wild on the road with the fans and the atmosphere”, Pachulia said. “There is no comparison even though we’re down 0-2 going back home”. Durant and Curry, two players who look like they flunked weight-lifting but otherwise are enjoying middle school. “But we have to be better as far as not relaxing”.

“Hey, they’ll talk now and come at K.D. now, but who cares?” They forced us to turn the ball over more, which we can’t do.

Kevin Love scored 27 points and Cavs team-mate recorded 19 of his own. “We had a lot of guys who played exceptionally well individually”, Kerr said. Sometimes it’s better than other times, but this is the time of year you really need it the most.

Cleveland scored 113 points and it wasn’t almost enough.

Durant led the Warriors with 33 points and 13 rebounds, and he hit four of his eight 3-point attempts.

“That’s what they do”, James said.

Golden State won a league-best 67 games this season.

“It’s always fun when you’ve got to make a lot of decisions out there”, Kerr said.

LeBron James submitted a triple-double – 29 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds – to lead the Cavaliers.

Thompson, whose rebounding has been critical for the Cavaliers all season, has been virtually absent for two games. “The last few days have been hard”. Hey, when you have a 2-0 series lead, you don’t gloat and crow and poke the King with a stick. “No, it’s not over”. We try to do it all year.

“You take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled past year, that we saw in the regular season and in the post-season, and then in the off-season you add a high-powered offensive talent like (Durant) and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out”, James said. “We need to take that mentality to Cleveland”.