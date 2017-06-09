The testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, delivered under oath, is the most damning revelation he made in his highly anticipated appearance in front of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, said it was “stunning” to hear a former Federal Bureau of Investigation director suggest he didn’t trust the president.

At Thursday’s testimony, Former FBI director James Comey accused Trump of spreading “lies, plain and simple” about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing.

Comey’s detailed statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee, largely based on those memos, alleges that Trump asked him for “loyalty” in a dinner shortly after he took office.

He said that when Trump told him he hoped he would terminate an investigation into Michael Flynn, the ousted national security adviser, he interpreted that as a directive.

“And quite honestly, if Mr. Comey felt that it was – he’s a very forthright person – I think he would have said as much”, Tillis told the Post.

Comey said it was and still is the “high confident judgment” of the US intelligence community that Russian Federation interfered in the 2016 campaign. “That happened. It’s about as unfake as you can possibly get“.

He was later surprised when Mr Trump suggested he had taped the conversations.

He tried to link Comey with others in the government who he said had selectively and illegally leaked classified information to undermine the administration and suggested that Comey might have broken the law.

“The president said, ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.’ I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed”, Comey said. Comey said the memos have been given to the investigation now headed by his predecessor as head of the FBI, Robert Muller. Comey said there was more he could say about Sessions that he could not discuss in an open hearing.

Comey said it was that tweet that prompted him to ask a friend to reveal the contents of the memo to a reporter the following Tuesday, May 16.

The article in question then alleged that the “contact” had coincided with Trump “speaking glowingly about the Russian President, Vladimir V. Putin”.

Until such hard evidence comes along, though, what exactly transpired between Trump and Comey will remain hot fodder for debate on Capitol Hill and in barrooms across America.

A central – and unresolved – question from the hearing revolves around whether President Donald Trump was trying to derail the Russian Federation investigation by pressuring, and ultimately firing, the man in charge.

“Did I miss something or did Comey just say he asked a friend to leak information to the press?” asked Trump Jr. Sitting presidents rarely testify to Congress. John McCain’s line of questioning, and judging by social media, he wasn’t alone.

Trump’s private attorney, Marc Kasowitz, seized on Comey’s affirmation that he told Trump he was not personally under investigation. McCain added, “Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games”.

Twitter said Comey’s “Lordy” remark was among the top three most tweeted moments during the testimony.

Comey’s statements may fuel the growing dissatisfaction of Americans attuned to the irony of legacy outlets like the New York Times pushing their own political agendas, all the while pointing at Sputnik and RT as chariots of misinformation.