Netanyahu: Israel Will Keep Control Over Golan Heights

In other news, Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, the al-Jalazoun refugee camp, north of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, and fired many gas bombs, causing several Palestinians from the same household, to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Meanwhile, UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Aid and Development Activities, Robert Piper, issued a statement on the 50th Anniversary of Israel’s Occupation, saying “for humanitarians, this is the most long-standing protection crisis in the UN’s history”. He said the Israeli presence in Golan Heights has “fueled recurring cycles of violence and retribution”, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“It is grossly misleading to examine only the enduring effects of the war while ignoring the context in which the war took place-the belligerence of the Arab states in the spring of 1967, and the silence of the global community in the face of these threats and its failure to ensure the rights to free passage of worldwide waterways”, said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005 and it is now ruled by Hamas.

Israeli authorities did not respond to requests for comment on the plans, which Peace Now said showed that “a two state solution is not on (Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s) agenda”. The killings in Venezuela and “widespread shortages and hunger highlight the increasingly urgent need for an impartial analysis and rapid assistance”, Zeid said. The Trump administration gave formal notice on Tuesday that it is reviewing its participation in the UN Human Rights Council and called for reforming the body to eliminate what it called its “chronic anti-Israel bias”. Former ambassador to Israel from the United States, Daniel Shapiro, told The Media Line the Judaism and democracy are “central to Israel’s identity”, and under the current status quo, there is tension between them.

Anat Kurz, the director of research at the Institute for National Security Studies said Israel can not maintain its status as a democracy if it continues its occupation of the West Bank and blockade of Gaza.

Despite the pledge, the worldwide community, including its closest ally the United States, has never recognized Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights. The Jewish public is evenly split between supporters (44%) and opponents (45%) of the idea that “the time has come for Israel to officially annex all the territories that were conquered in the war”, and just 51 percent of Israeli Jews believe the policy of building settlements in Judea and Samaria is wise.

Plans for the 102 units for the new settlement are in the early stages and require a series of further steps. It will house some 300 settlers evicted in February from another settlement called Amona.

As a result of the occupation, during 2017, about half of the almost five million Palestinians will need humanitarian aid of one kind or another, he stressed.

Seventy-two new Jewish immigrants from Ethiopia arrived at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Tuesday night, a first since the Israeli government renewed.

The US president did not speak publicly about the settlements during a May 22-23 visit to Jerusalem and the West Bank, though he urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to “make a deal” for peace that would entail compromise and tough decisions.

Trump accused Abbas of anti-Israeli incitement, based on “false” video clips Netanyahu had given to the White House, the official said. Israel disputes that and cites biblical, historical and political links to the West Bank, as well as security interests. Yemini is not a right-winger; he wants Israel to eventually withdraw from most of the West Bank and separate from the Palestinians.