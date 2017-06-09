Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) Q4 2016 Sentiment

Netapp Inc now has $10.44B valuation.

The counter witnessed a trading volume of 0.32 million shares versus an average volume of 0.09 million shares during last trading session. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,603.06. (NASDAQ NTAP) traded down 0.58% during trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. It has outperformed by 52.23% the S&P500.

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 1.14% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,164,338.12. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in NetApp Inc.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. It also reduced Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 12,348 shares and now owns 3,394 shares. Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) was raised too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $6.54 million activity. Jeffry Allen now indirectly possess 14566 shares. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Tuesday, May 30. Kurian George sold $160,480 worth of stock. 27,422 shares were sold by EARHART ALAN L, worth $1.16M on Wednesday, March 8. That suggests something of the likelihood of a short squeeze in shares of NTAP. The insider NEVENS THOMAS MICHAEL sold $847,830. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 897,988 shares. Shares for $500,636 were sold by REICH JOEL D. HELD GERALD had sold 20,000 shares worth $729,098. 12,745 shares valued at $518,301 were sold by FAWCETT MATTHEW K on Friday, May 26. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post $3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Therefore 24% are positive. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://sportsperspectives.com/2017/06/05/clarivest-asset-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-499670-netapp-inc-ntap.html. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 26. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, September 26 report. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 27. As per Thursday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. As per Friday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in NetApp Inc. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 18 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $40 target. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Thursday, May 26.

The analysts wrote, “solid” and highlighted by a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year growth in revenues to $1.48 billion and an earnings per share of $0.86, which was four cents better than expected. 68 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. The investment professionals in our partner’s database now hold: 240.53 million shares, down from 244.50 million shares in 2016Q3. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 22,491 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Perhaps, that suggests something about why 99.71% of the outstanding share supply is held by institutional investors. Commonwealth Finance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 455 shares. Spark Inv reported 0.16% in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Kbc Nv reported 0.01% in NetApp Inc. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 100 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 877,516 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Mngmt has 0.03% invested in NetApp Inc. The Company’s FlexPod portfolio includes FlexPod Datacenter for core enterprise data centers and service providers, FlexPod Express for medium-sized businesses and branch offices, and FlexPod Select for data-intensive workloads. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated reported 35,059 shares. Korea Invest reported 112,128 shares. Washington Tru National Bank has 0% invested in NetApp Inc.