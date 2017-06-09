New Apple Operating System Will Include ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ Feature

Though it’s the now the latest and greatest version of the operating system, it will stop receiving important security and performance updates from Apple when iOS 11 launches, leaving users potentially vulnerable to bugs and glitches. In a report PC Advisor, iOS 11’s public version is expected to release the September, alongside the launch of Apple’s new smartphone devices.The best features of the forthcoming iOS 11, a 10.5 inch iPad Pro and enhanced MacBook and iMac computers.The new A10X Fusion processor is faster than those in most laptops. Below, we take a closer look at our favorite new features.

Unveiled Monday at WWDC, iOS 11 will be the “biggest software release ever” for iPad users, Apple said. Siri can also be instructed to send an Apple Pay payment, which will be stored in the user’s Apple Pay Cash account.

To combat the growing problem of drivers being dangerously distracted by phone activity while on the road, Apple is introducing a new Do Not Disturb feature.

If the iPhone is connected to a auto via Bluetooth or a cable, or if the vehicle is moving, the “Do Not Disturb” feature can automatically mute notifications like text messages and news updates. Favorite contacts can then be sent a standard auto-reply alerting them that the user is now driving. According to Gizmodo, however, Screen Recorder was found by Reddit users while testing the iOS 11 beta for developers. A similar feature already exists on Google Android phones. Admittedly, this feature sounds like it could cause problems for some users.

Meanwhile, the iOS 11 update will improve digital assistant Siri’s voice and language capabilities with the help of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

More advanced augmented reality capabilities will be made possible through ARKit, Apple’s new framework for developers who want to build AR apps for iPad and iPhone users. That means Uber users will now be able to stop the app from accessing their location when they are not using it.