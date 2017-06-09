New iPhone feature to block texting while driving

Thing is, the new AR functions won’t be available on every single Apple device with a screen. iOS 11 won’t be supported by iPhone 5 and below, so anyone still holding on to their 2012 tech won’t be upgrading their five year old phone anyway.

Along the same lines, the iPad’s multitasking capabilities are also getting a major upgrade, thanks to the new App Switcher feature.

Apple’s online store, home to millions of apps, has been redesigned from the ground up. The display may be 20 per cent larger than its 9.7-inch counterpart (now sadly retired), but the slim aluminium body, slightly protruding 12MP camera and reflective Apple logo remain the same.

How does the software look?

A “do not disturb” mode for drivers will be part of the iOS 11 operating system, which is slated for release this fall for both iPhone and iPad. “No really, why would you buy one?” A second app can be opened directly from the Dock.

This update will add various features to the AI helper including translation and Personal DJ, which recommends music to listen to based on what you like the most.

The process needs to be initiated by someone turning up with an iOS 11 device that’s not connected to the Wi-Fi-if that person tries to connect, then other iOS 11 devices already hooked up and close by get a prompt to share access (basically the Wi-Fi password).

Editor’s choice badges will now appear directly on product pages, which also get new 30 second long auto playing preview videos. Maps has added improvements for when you’re driving, like lane guidance, speed limits, and the ability to silence distractions with Do Not Disturb While Driving. The auto playing videos will be muted by default and users on a version earlier than iOS 11 and the old App Store design will only see one of the three videos. With a short delay, the password field on the of the connecting device will be filled in automatically.

The new location setting option is called, “Only while using the app”, and it works just as you would expect.

Right now, the implication seems to be that applications developed for 32-bit simply will not work on iOS 11 without a 64-bit update.