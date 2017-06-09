New iPhone feature will block texts while driving

We all know texting while driving is risky. The lawsuit said that despite filing a patent in 2014 on a safety feature to block the use of FaceTime by drivers, Apple had failed to implement it.

Called “Do Not Disturb While Driving”, the feature will activate if a phone is connected to a vehicle through either Bluetooth or a cable, or potentially using speed detection to know if a user is in a auto when it is moving.

Been trying to be a safer driver and not look at your phone while behind the wheel?

The company announced its latest iOS 11 operating system in its World Wide Developer Conference in San Jose, which will only operate on 64-bit devices, making the iPhone 5 and 5C, some apps and games may stop working.

Additionally, the iPhone screen will be locked to prevent drivers from using numerous device’s apps. Even on those navigation applications, you will not be able to adjust your destination while moving. You can also select certain contacts who can respond to the automatic reply with “urgent” and then will be patched through to you, according to Engadget.

Once the feature is turned on, your iPhone can tell when you may be driving and automatically mute your notifications so your screen remains dark.

Apple says it does not want its customers using its products while driving and so has introduced a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode that will be activated when the phone senses the user is in a vehicle. Most states have banned the practice for years.