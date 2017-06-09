New Jersey woman, distracted by cell phone, falls through sidewalk access door

A woman was seriously injured yesterday in the USA after she fell over two metres through a sidewalk access door while being distracted by her mobile phone.

But seconds later, the woman got distracted when she appeared to be texting on her phone.

The woman, who has not been identified, is listed in serious condition. The incident happened just after noon today in the North Jersey city. She tripped over an open access door and plunged six feet into the basement of a window pane store. She fell eight feet to the floor below. She has a schedule to take meals and looked at her phone to check the time.

Authorities say the doors were open for the fix of gas lines. The Plainfield Fire Division extricated the woman from the hole and rushed her to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. At least one worker wearing a hardhat can be seen in the video after the woman falls.