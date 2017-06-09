New MacBook and MacBook Pro get Kaby Lake refresh

Of course, most entrepreneurs don’t need the horsepower (or price tag) that comes with the new iMac Pro, which is probably why Apple also introduced updates to its beloved MacBook line. Pricing starts at $1,100 for the 21.5-inch model and $1,800 for the 27-inch 5K iMacs (same as before).

Apple’s controversial MacBook Pros launched to much criticism last fall. “We re-engineered the whole system and designed an entirely new thermal architecture to pack extraordinary performance into the elegant, quiet iMac enclosure our customers love”.

It will ship with an 8-core Xeon processor, a 10-core processor or an 18-core processor, the company announced at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. The new 2017 MBP rocks the Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 RAM, a 256GB PCIe-based SSD, and a whopping 4 x Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The new Radeon Pro 555 with 2GB of VRAM powers the highest-end MacBook Pro, which has been upgraded with Intel’s new Kaby Lake CPU architecture, over the Skylake architecture used in the 2016 MBP.

Apple says that the new iMac comes with the “best Mac display ever”, as it 43 percent brighter at 500 nits and with support for 1 billion colours. The 12-inch variant is priced at US$1,299 (AU$1,736) though folks may be well off going for the 13-inch model (with function keys) offered at the same price. Weighing just two pounds and measuring 13.1mm thin, MacBook is our thinnest and lightest notebook for all-day, on-the-go computing.

– The updated iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are available to order today on Apple.com, and available to buy in Apple Stores starting on Wednesday, June 7.

Coming to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, it features the latest Intel Kaby Lake processors up to 3.5 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.0 GHz, and the 15-inch MacBook Pro goes up to 3.1 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz.

The MacBook and MacBook Pro lines are both getting upgraded to seventh-generation Intel Kaby Lake CPUs, which means they’ll be more powerful than before. You’ll also get four Thunderbolt 3 ports so you can connect two high-performance RAID arrays and two 5K displays (44 million pixels for those keeping score) at the same time. Lastly, the brand has also updated the 13-inch MacBook Air with a 1.8 GHz processor.