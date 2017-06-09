New MacBook Pro: 6 Reasons to Buy, 3 Reasons Not To

Apple announced updates to the MacBook Pro lineup in June 2017, building on the new design introduced in October 2016.

Earlier this week, Apple held its annual WWDC event and offered its vision on where it was taking its OSs for its various devices. While the new products aren’t expected to arrive in India until the end of this month, a report from Gadgets360 has revealed prices for all the new iPad Pro and Mac products announced by Apple on Monday. The 2017 MacBook has the dimensions as its predecessor – it weighs around 920 grams and measures 0.52 inches in thickness. The company has added some new butterfly switches such as the new Esc key. One of the major introductions was the refreshed MacBook Pro. The discrete graphics will also be updated; the 2017 MacBook will have a 2GB Radeon Pro 555 or a 4GB Radeon Pro 560 replacing the 2GB Radeon Pro 450/455 or 4GB Radeon Pro 460 on its predecessor.

The music community will be also happy to know that the new iMac Pro also comes with a good selection of connection options, unlike the recent MacBook Pro upgrade, which dropped all of the legacy connectors.

This new MacBook Pro keeps the slimmer design that Apple introduced past year, offers good battery life and on most models you get Touch ID and the new Touch Bar for fast access to some controls. According to benchmarking scores taken from several Geekbench 4 results, the new 15-inch MacBook Pro that is configured with the latest i7 processor clocked in at 2.90GHz (it’s the i7-7820HQ chip for those that are wondering) obtained an average single-core and multi-core scores of 4,632 and 15,747 respectively.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro now has a 2.9 GHz seventh-generation i7 processor replacing the sixth-generation 2.7 GHz Core i7 processor on its predecessor. Apple also offers a Space Gray color on the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. This means that the 2017 MacBook Pro is 13 percent faster than the 2016 MacBook Pro in single core tests and 19.7 percent faster in multi-core tests. You can buy a refurbished 2016 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar starting at $1,699.

While the OLED touch bar was one of the admired features of the MacBook Pro 2016, it is surprising to note, though, that the now released model of the MacBook Pro 2017 does not come with the said feature.