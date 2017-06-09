New Montana rep apologizes to reporter he allegedly ‘body-slammed’

This keeps Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s former seat in the GOP column, and represents another close-but-no-cigar result for Democrats, who are mostly contesting special elections in strong Republican areas where seats are vacated by Trump appointees.

Quist tried to make the health care debate in Washington a central component of his campaign, but Gianforte didn’t fully embrace the Republican House-passed bill from the beginning, arguing it was rushed and not fully baked.

Mr. Gianforte was charged with a misdemeanor assault and must appear in court June 7.

Late Thursday night, Gianfonte, in his victory speech, apologized to the reporter by name, and also to his supporters.

Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte declared victory in Montana on Friday just two days after he “bodyslammed” a reporter from the Guardian newspaper. “That’s the Montana way”.

“Last night I made a mistake, I took an action that I can’t take back”.

“I should not have treated that reporter that way and for that I’m sorry, Mr Jacobs”. The office of Montana’s secretary of state released a statement saying almost 70 percent of ballots had been cast prior to Election Day, anyway: even if persuadable constituents had a change of heart after Wednesday night, for many of them it was too late. Donald Trump Jr. campaigned with Gianforte in the weeks prior to the election, and Vice President Mike Pence recorded robocalls for the candidate.

Ryan told reporters at a news conference, “Physical adjustment?”

His own campaign staff said Gianforte wouldn’t have voted for it.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called for Gianforte to apologize, saying “that’s wrong and should not happen”.

Gianforte: I’m sick and exhausted of you guys. Roughly one-third of eligible voters in Montana had already cast their ballots for the congressional race through early voting.

On Wednesday night, Gianforte assaulted U.S. Guardian political correspondent, Ben Jacobs.

Gianforte, 55, a technology entrepreneur, held a 50 percent-to-44 percent lead over Democrat Rob Quist shortly after 12 a.m. ET, with almost half of precincts reporting.

Despite the chilling recording of Gianforte’s attack, and his statement blaming Jacobs for the violence against him, the candidate won the seat yesterday by about six points. “Rob Quist is too liberal for Montana-he is very liberal”, Daines told Politico.