New York child marriage ban heads to Cuomo’s desk

The Assembly passed on Thursday legislation that would raise the minimum age for marriage in NY to 17 years old.

The Republican-led Senate unanimously passed a bill on Tuesday that would increase the age of marriage to 17. The governor is supportive of the idea.

Since 1929, NY has permitted 14- and 15-year-olds to marry with judicial and parental approval, and 16- and 17-year-olds to marry with only parental consent.

The proposed bill would completely outlaw marriage for anyone under 17 and would require children aged 17 to 18 to receive court approval. That legislation also provides instructions for what review a judge must conduct before he or she can OK the minor to be Wednesday.

The original law, created in 1929, makes it legal for children as young as 14 and 15 to be married with permission from both their parents and a court. Cuomo designated the proposal a top priority in February and praised the Senate and Assembly Thursday for passing legislation to end the “intolerable practice”. “This is a major step forward that will protect children, prevent forced marriages, and create a safer, more just, NY for all”. In most cases, minor girls married adult men.

“It’s a form of child abuse and it was time to address it”, Ossorio added. And thousands of children in the United States get married every year.

According to the state Health Department, 3,853 New Yorkers under 18 were married in NY between 2000 and 2010.

Stats from the National Organization for Women says girls married before the age of 18 are three times more likely to be beaten by a spouse than women who marry at 21 or older. A judge would also be required to appoint an attorney trained in domestic violence and forced-marriage issues before a 17-year-old could marry. If passed as expected, that will no longer be allowed.