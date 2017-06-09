New York City’s transit agency models train after library

Looking for something to help you pass the time on the subway?

Hundreds of free e-books and e-short stories were made available to subway riders on Thursday, a part of a six-week program launched by the MTA. Titles run the gamut from Patti Smith’s Just Kids to classics like I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings to novels like Zadie Smith’s Swing Time.

At least straphangers will have something to read while they’re stuck on a train. Their buses, and the subway especially, is the main way that people get around in Manhattan and throughout the five boroughs. Which is also pretty nifty-and something to keep in mind if you get stranded on one of the trains in the next few weeks. MTA customers in underground subway stations can connect to the free TransitWirelessWiFi™ through their network settings, and click on the SubwayLibrary.com prompt to start reading.

Stretching beyond the four walls of a traditional library, the new program fits noteworthy fiction, nonfiction, young adult and children reads from the NYPL, Brooklyn and Queens public libraries into your iPhone.

There’s also a fun promotional aspect to the train: If you see the Subway Library train, post a picture of it using the hashtag #SubwayLibrary to be automatically entered to win a Kindle Voyager.