Nick Clegg first ‘big beast’ to lose seat

There were some close wins and shrinking majorities for the Conservatives, with Home Secretary Amber Rudd holding onto her Hastings & Rye seat by the skin of her teeth, with her majority shrinking to only around 300 seats.

Labour sources told Business Insider in May that the party was confident of unseating former deputy prime minister Clegg, who has been the MP for Sheffield Hallam since 2005.

“I have always sought to stand by the liberal values I believe in but I have encountered this evening what many people have encountered before tonight and I suspect many people will encounter after tonight which is, in politics, you live by the sword and you die by the sword”.

A party needs 326 seats to have an overall majority.

Olney lost her Richmond Park seat of just six months to the Conservatives’ Zac Goldsmith by just 45 votes.

The exit poll puts the Tories on 314 seats. And Tim Farron’s party also took Bath back from Conservatives.

Mr Corbyn focused more on Labour strongholds than any other type of seat, spending 37% of his visits addressing crowds of party faithful, compared with only 5% in Labour marginals.

The cabinet office minister played a key role in the team responsible for the manifesto and had been tipped for promotion if the Prime Minister returned to Number 10, but lost out on the opportunity thanks to 831 votes.

The defeat marks the end of Ellison’s seven-year parliamentary career, which saw her swiftly rise up the ranks since her election to Parliament in 2010 after she won the south-west London seat from Labour.

Meanwhile, Lib Dem warhorse Sir Vince Cable has swept back into his former Twickenham seat with 34,969 votes.

The Liberal Democrat veteran, 74, has ousted the Tory’s Tania Mathias – who previously pulled off an unexpected coup in the last General Election to knock him from his seat.

Nicolson secured 15,684 votes to Swinson’s 21,023.