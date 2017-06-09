Nick Clegg’s former advisor: ‘We’ll take 14 seats’

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg has just lost his parliamentary seat.

Clegg served as deputy prime minister to David Cameron in the coalition with the Conservative party between 2010 to 2015.

She joined the Liberal Democrats at the age of 17 and is married to Duncan Hames, who like her was a Liberal Democrat MP who lost his seat when support for the party plummeted in the 2015 election.

Analysis by the Press Association found that Mrs May made 63% of her campaign visits to Labour seats, taking in 23 Labour-held marginals such as Ealing Central and Acton where Dr Rupa Huq took the seat in 2015 with a tiny majority of 274.

Clegg’s shock loss comes after the SNP’s leader in the House of Commons, Angus Robertson lost earlier in the evening.

The exit poll for yesterday’s election had the party now led by Tim Farron coming away from the election with 14 seats.

There were some close wins and shrinking majorities for the Conservatives, with Home Secretary Amber Rudd holding onto her Hastings & Rye seat by the skin of her teeth, with her majority shrinking to only around 300 seats.

He then ran for the seat as an independent candidate instead of a Conservative against Olney, but she was elected MP in December, receiving 20,510 votes to Goldsmith’s 18,638.

One of the co-authors of the Tory manifesto, his Ipswich seat was won by Labour by a 5% swing.

The Tories saw losses in key marginal seats, with six London constituencies switching allegiance.

Nicolson secured 15,684 votes to Swinson’s 21,023.