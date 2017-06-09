No change in key lending rate, cuts in SLR : Reserve Bank

If crude oil prices remain low and GST proves to be not inflationary, MPC may cut rates.

Commenting on the risks, the Governor said that the risks seems to be evenly balanced.

“Premature action at this stage risks disruptive policy reversals later and the loss of credibility”.

RBI last changed the policy rate with a 25 basis points cut in October, though it surprised analysts with a 25 basis point hike in its reverse repo rate in April.

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday marginally lowered the economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.3 per cent even as it hoped that remonetisation would enable pick-up in consumer spending, especially in the cash-intensive segments.

“Regarding the Finance Ministry’s invitation for a meeting with the MPC. all the MPC members declined the request of the Finance Ministry”, Patel said. Another former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao wrote about tensions between him and former finance minister P Chidambaram when the central bank shrugged off government calls to cut rates in “Who Moved My Interest Rates“. Implementation of RBI’s liquidity management framework as announced in April and its impact on interest rates would need to be monitored. Instead of opening up the liquidity tap, and meeting the aspirations of not just the finance ministry but also a host of corporate segments, the Monetary Policy Committee has taken a cautious but disappointing stand at a time when growth figures and retail inflation figures are below 3 per cent.

“The easing of inflation excluding food and fuel may be transient in view of its underlying stickiness in a situation of rising rural wage growth and strong consumption demand”, the bank said in a statement released on its website. “Monetary policy can play a more effective role only when these factors are in place”, it said. “In this view, inflation forecast errors by the RBI have been large and systematically one-sided in overstating inflation”.

“The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy, ‘ RBI said in a press statement”.

The headline inflation has come down to 3 per cent for in April 2017, while demonetisation continues to impact GDP growth which dipped to 6.1 per cent in the last quarter of the last fiscal.

The move is expected to allow banks lend more.

Monsoon progress is also encouraging, with actual rainfall trending at 5 percent above normal by 5 June.

“We respect the decision taken by the RBI, which is in the broader good of the country”, Subramanian told reporters after the central bank’s announcement adding, however, that “I wanted to give you my own technical assessment of the inflation and growth outlook”. Government intends to roll out GST from July 1. This is the fourth meeting in a row that has not touched repo rate.