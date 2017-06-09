Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Lowered to Hold at Vetr Inc

Now the shares of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 133,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

“While the ownership structure could allow the Nordstrom family to be more forceful in pushing toward a privatization, we’re cautious about a department store’s ability to secure a bid of this magnitude given the structural headwinds facing the sector today”. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Nordstrom by 53.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Nordstrom by 32.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,495,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,799,000 after buying an additional 311,529 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,512.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,822,000 after buying an additional 160,947 shares in the last quarter.

Brokerages expect that Nordstrom, Inc. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Its low price was $87.36 and the highest price was $88.80.

Nordstrom (JWN) traded down 0.96% on Thursday, hitting $42.47. The current share price indicates that stock is -28.96% away from its one year high and is moving 27.48% ahead of its 52-week low.

Turning to market valuation, the P/E ratio is 20.96, the P/S ratio is 0.50 and the P/B ratio is finally 11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. Nordstrom also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday.

Best time to invest in stock market is when things are on odd side, and it’s not easy how to pick stocks. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The stock rose 3.34% or $1.49 reaching $46.12. The ex-dividend date is set for Wednesday the 24th of May 2017. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $52.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. On September 30 analysts at Guggenheim Securities started covering JWN by announcing an initial rating of “Buy”. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $348,955.23. Also, insider Daniel F. Little sold 7,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $138,802.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,140,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,757,710.60.