Norris’ home runs help Rays hold off White Sox 7-5

The call stood after a crew chief review, however the Rays insisted the ball did not hit anything and should have been ruled a triple. It was just the Rays eight win this season against a left handed starting pitcher (8-13). “I’ve still got a ton of adrenaline going”, said Faria, who also became engaged to be married on May 23, the sixth anniversary of meeting his long-time girlfriend.

CF Kevin Kiermaier chased down the ball as it caromed back toward he infield. Then, Tim Beckham made matters worse with a awful throw into the outfield.

Garica, who was on his way to second, rounded the base and headed to third as the Beckham raced after the errant throw. “That kind of came into his version of Jeter trying to cut the ball off”.

Beckham then threw wildly over third base and into foul territory up the third-base line – but luckily, Peter Bourjos has been paying attention.

“It’s tough sometimes trying to find a white ball in a white roof”, he said, adding that he “got exposed. totally lost it”. His throw to Norris was in plenty of time to get Garcia.

“He did a great job”, Morrison said. “It was just a insane play and it ended up working out”.

Odorizzi has been pretty good this year. A very frustrating day for me.

– He has struck out at least 10 in five of his last seven starts and leads the majors with five starts of at least 11 strikeouts.

“He did his job”, Morrison said after the Rays went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position. They would go on to a 7-5 victory. His most recent outing saw him pitch seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts. He’s allowed 29 runs this season, 21 on home runs.

The 27-year-old outfielder is one of the best defensive players in the game today, bringing tremendous value through his glove alone.

Now the No. 27 prospect in the game according to MLB.com, De Leon would have been the preseason favorite among Rays prospects to accumulate the most innings in the majors. He has multiple hits in six of his last 11 games. Currently, Matt Andriese, Matt Duffy, Jumbo Diaz, Brad Boxberger, Brad Miller, and others are on the disabled list.

– Norris and Bourjos hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth.

Holland was blitzed for three homers and as many doubles en route to allowing eight runs and as many hits in 2 1/3 innings in a 15-5 shellacking by Detroit on Friday.

Chicago’s Todd Frazier led off the ninth with his ninth home run after the Rays had pulled within a run on a night when the Tampa Bay bullpen again struggled to get out of inning unscathed. Not happy about coming out of the game or anything like that.

– Kiermaier’s error was his sixth of the season, the most among major league centerfielders.