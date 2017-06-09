North Korea fires suspected cruise missiles after US drills

North Korea’s latest missile launch was a successful test of a new type of “ground-to-sea cruise rocket”, Pyongyang’s state media said Friday.

While North Korea’s ballistic missile launches are a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, cruise missiles are not subject to sanctions.

The missile test was North Korea’s fourth in the span of a month, and comes after the United Nations Security Council imposed new sanctions on Kim’s government last week.

North Korea argues that such exercises are rehearsals for… “We won’t take this decision lightly”, Chung said.

“The most important thing for us is to prevent North Korean provocations and to find a creative and fundamental solution to the North Korean nuclear issue”, Moon said, asking those present at the meeting to “come up with some good ideas for dismantling North Korea’s nuclear program”. Japanese and South Korean monitors said it flew 248 miles (400 kilometers) over the Sea of Japan, also know as the East Sea.

The Department of State also condemned the latest test on Thursday, saying Washington and Pyongyang are now far from finding a dialogue-based solution to the DPRK’s ongoing missile and nuclear weapons programs.

On Wednesday, Moon’s office said installation of four additional launchers would be halted until an assessment of the system’s impact on the environment was completed.

The THAAD system is created to shoot any incoming missiles targeting Japan and South Korea out of the sky.

DPRK is short for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The latest round of missile launches came a day after South Korea’s new president Moon Jae-in announced he was suspending the rollout of a THAAD, created to deter a missile attack from Pyongyang, which it is installing in collaboration with the U.S. Moon said he was delaying the further rollout of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile defense system until an environmental assessment is completed.

North Korea’s top newspaper Rodong Sinmun ran a front-page photo of a beaming Kim surrounded by smiling generals in uniform, with further pictures inside apparently showing the cruise missiles being launched from the back of a tank-like vehicle, and hitting ships at sea. South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, according to a Reuters report, has been informed of the incident, he added without further details.

China has called on Pyongyang to suspend its testing while calling on the United States to stop military exercises on and near the Korean Peninsula, which North Korea sees as a threat to its sovereignty.

Early last month, the North test-fired what appeared to be its longest-range ballistic missile to date, but analysts doubt that the North has developed an ICBM or a nuclear warhead small enough to fit atop a missile.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that elements of US anti-missile systems in Alaska and South Korea were a challenge to Russia and that Moscow had no choice but to build up its own forces in response.

Compared to the different types of ballistic missiles Pyongyang has recently tested, the missiles launched on Thursday are considered to be more defensive in nature, created to defend against threats such as enemy warships.