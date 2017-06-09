North Korea Rejects New UNSC Sanctions, Intends to Continue Nuclear Buildup

All major cooperation programs between the rivals remain stalled amid an worldwide standoff over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

“Beyond diplomatic and financial consequences, the United States remains prepared to counteract North Korean aggression through other means, if necessary”, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said after the unanimous vote.

Since Moon’s May 10 inauguration, North Korea has test-fired three ballistic missiles in an apparent show of its resolve to expand its weapons arsenals to cope with what it calls USA hostility.

North Korea has rejected all UN Security Council resolutions dating back to 2006 when it conducted its first nuclear test, saying such moves directly infringe its sovereign right to self-defense.

South Korea has fired warning shots towards North Korea after what has been described as an unidentified flying object was spotted over the country.Reuters reported on Sunday that North Korea’s main spy agency has a special cell called Unit 180 that is likely to have launched some of its most daring and successful cyber attacks, according to defectors, officials and internet security experts.South Korea has repeatedly accused the North of flying suspected spy drones across the tense border.

The North says it needs nuclear weapons to forestall the threat of U.S. attack.

“It is a fatal miscalculation if the countries, which have had a hand in the frame-up of the ‘sanctions resolution, ‘ would even think that they can delay or hold in check the eye-opening development of the DPRK’s nuclear forces even for a moment”, the ministry said.

A top Russian official said Sunday at a security conference in Singapore that North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are a “direct threat to Russia”.

“It is not only a ballistic missile defence system – it has real function”, said Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin. “That is why it is alarming”. We are convinced that it will increase the tensions of the region.

Fomin spoke at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an worldwide security conference in Singapore attended by defense ministers and experts from 39 countries, including US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. But it differs from the U.S. and its allies on how to rein in the North’s rapidly escalating nuclear and ballistic missile program.

But North Korea told his organization Monday that it won’t allow the visit because of United Nations sanctions adopted last week that Seoul has vowed to implement, Hong said.

Fomin had similar sentiments.