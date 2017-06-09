North Korea says it has tested new anti-ship missile

“What appeared to be a new type of land-to-ship missile equipped with four launching canisters was unveiled at the parade”, said Kim Dong-yub, a military expert at Kyungnam University’s Far Eastern Studies in Seoul.

North Korea’s latest launches of several suspected anti-ship missiles were short-range and landed well short of past efforts, but they still served as a defiant message for its enemies that Pyongyang will continue to pursue a weapons program that has rattled its neighbors and Washington.

(Yonhap via AP). South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks as he presides over a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Seoul “will not take a single step back or make compromises over the issue of national security or the safety of its people”, Moon said, according to his spokesman.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Thursday the resumption of talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is made more hard by Pyongyang’s increasingly frequent missile tests.

Cruise missile tests do not contravene United Nations regulations, Korea Defence Network analyst Lee Il Woo told AFP, adding that they were “much slower than ballistic missiles and can be shot down by anti-aircraft guns”. Unless Washington sucks up its pride and sits down with the North Koreans, neither side can agree on a set of terms to convince Pyongyang to stop its nuclear tests or its non-stop missile launches.

If the top official’s remarks are true, the new administration does not regard the North’s nuclear and missile provocations as an immediate threat.

“We are closely watching related news reports and taking note of varying reports on the nature of the fired projectiles”, Hua said.

The Norths missile tests present a hard challenge to new South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a liberal elected last month who has expressed a desire to reach out to Pyongyang.

South Korean military said they flew about 200 kilometers.

Chung told reporters Friday that the decision to postpone the full deployment was a domestic measure to ensure a “transparent and democratic process”.

Seoul said it would delay the installation of remaining components of the THAAD anti-missile system until it completes an assessment of the system’s environmental impact.

“It is also expressing displeasure of the arrival of a U.S. nuclear submarine in South Korea”.

China has objected to it, in part because that powerful radar is within range of Chinese territory.

“We are aware, certainly, of the situation and the suspension of additional launchers”, she said. “On this issue, China and Russian Federation are agreed and have common interests”.

Putin said the Kurile Islands, a chain of islands in the Far East where Russia and Japan have rival territorial claims, were “quite a convenient place” to deploy Russian military hardware to respond to such threats.

Protesters, mostly local residents, oppose the deployment, and China, South Korea’s biggest trading partner, may have placed sanctions against South Korean conglomerate Lotte for supplying Seoul with the THAAD site.

The first THAAD batteries were installed in late April-less than two weeks before South Korea’s presidential election.

“President Moon must immediately call for the swift deployment of THAAD and end the exhaustive controversy”, Kim said. The Blue House must be able to answer two questions.