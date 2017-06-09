What now for Theresa May’s plans to create new grammar schools, now that the pro-selection Democratic Unionist Party is likely to help her stay in power?

In the late stages of the campaign, Britain was hit by two extremist militant attacks that killed 30 people in Manchester and London, temporarily shifting the focus onto security issues. “Now let us get to work”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Friday that she will form a new government despite the general election shock that saw her lose her parliamentary majority.

“And this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom”. The idea of a Labour government with left-wing policies and increased sympathies towards nationalists is so abhorrent to the DUP that keeping the Conservatives in power will always triumph over satisfying their own demands in the minds of Northern Ireland’s largest party.

The DUP are the biggest Unionist party in Northern Ireland. The BBC reports that May will get DUP’s ten seats for her coalition and a parliamentary majority, but that creates at least a theoretical problem for May.

Back in 2001, DUP founder Ian Paisley described line dancing (yes, line dancing) as ‘as sinful as any other type of dancing, with its sexual gestures and touching.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn made up considerable ground against the Conservatives, but not enough to force a change of government.

Theresa May suffered a historic defeat, but she is still forming a government – relying on the UK’s most anti-gay MPs.

May spoke to the party’s leader, Arlene Foster, overnight following the shock result that left the Conservatives seven seats short of an overall majority.

Asked if she thought Mrs May would be able to stay in her job, the DUP leader told the BBC: “I don’t know”, adding: “I think it will be hard for her to survive”.

Despite their losses, the Tories still have 65 more MPs in England than the combined opposition.

“She should consider her future – and then, for once, she should consider the future of the country”, he said.

Foster said that the election was “a great result for the Union” and “a clear and resounding message” had been sent to those who would seek to break it up. After his defeat, Paul Nuttall resigned as the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader.

Guenther Oettinger, the German member of the European Union executive, was among those warning that a weak British leader may be a problem once talks start.

Earlier, a DUP source told The Guardian: “We want there to be a government”.

“With a weak negotiating partner, there’s a danger that the negotiations will turn out badly for both sides”.

The election result leaves them much weakened figures, even if they remain in Downing Street for any length of time, and strengthened those, including education secretary Justine Greening, who are rumoured to be less enthusiastic about new grammar schools.

He said the shock outcome “represents an opportunity for Ireland” and that the Irish government is ready to participate in the negotiations on Brexit.