‘Not True’: Comey Slams New York Times on Trump-Russia Links

In stunning public testimony Thursday, James Comey acknowledged arranging for a friend to leak details of a conversation Comey had with President Trump – the February 14 Oval Office encounter in which Trump said he hoped the FBI director could “drop” the bureau’s investigation of fired national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to Comey’s contemporaneous notes.

The statement was released hours after former FBI Director James Comey gave blockbuster testimony on alleged efforts by the president to influence the investigation into Russia’s suspected meddling.

“We also were aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic”, Comey said. Comey did acknowledge that he himself leaked a memo he’d written in which Trump told Comey “I hope you can let this go“, referring to the pending investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Indeed, Comey testified that senior Federal Bureau of Investigation officials thought the president’s statements about Flynn were of “investigative interest”, particularly his account of Trump asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions and White House aide Jared Kushner to leave him alone with Comey in the Oval Office.

A defiant Donald Trump hit back at damaging testimony delivered by fired FBI director James Comey on Thursday, denying claims he had requested Mr Comey’s loyalty and refuting allegations of interference into an FBI investigation.

When questioned by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Comey answered that President Donald Trump was not under investigation by the FBI.

Russian Federation has denied such interference.

In his testimony, Comey also took aim at former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, whose meeting with Bill Clinton on a plane waiting on the tarmac in the final weeks of his wife’s presidential campaign fueled Republicans’ speculation that Lynch would keep her job in a Hillary Clinton administration if she dropped the email investigation. He asked Richman, by his own admission, “to share the content of the memo with a reporter”. “I was sacked in some way to change. the way the Russian Federation investigation was being conducted”.

“Hoping and telling are two very different things”, the younger Trump tweeted.

The Justice Department asserted that its discussions with Sessions were prompted by federal rules stipulating that a DOJ attorney “should not participate in investigations” that pertain to individuals “with whom the attorney has a political or personal relationship”.

Comey revealed himself Thursday to be a consummate Washington strategist, no doubt. Comey also bluntly accused the White House of spreading “lies, plain and simple”.

He told the Senate panel he took meticulous notes of each meeting or conversation he had with Trump because “I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, and so I thought it really important to document”. Comey said he did so after Trump tweeted a vague hint that he might have taped the conversations, and as a kickstarter to the appointment of a special prosecutor on the matter.

The ad lambasted Comey as “just another D.C. insider” and included images of militant attacks overseas to suggest Comey had not been focused enough on protecting Americans.

Trump’s unexpected ouster of Comey stunned Washington, with critics questioning the timing of the firing.

After explaining that he wanted to talk about Flynn, Trump said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”.

Comey, who was sacked in May, said this assessment was a “high-confidence judgment” of the entire American intelligence community.

It noted that “multiple news outlets have since published accounts that support the main elements of The Times’s article, including information about phone calls and in-person meetings between Mr. Trump’s advisers and Russians, some believed to be connected to Russian intelligence”. “We’re carrying on”, she said. “The American people deserve to know the truth”, he said.