Notre Dame attacker had pledged allegiance to ISIS

The 40-year-old Algerian worked as a freelance journalist in Sweden for several years. He was also, according to reports, carrying two knives.

The new task force, which Macron had promised during campaigning, will propose plans of action on the functioning of the DGSE external intelligence agency, its domestic counterpart, the DGSI, and smaller agencies within the security forces.

The country has been in a state of emergency since November 2015 when 130 people were killed in co-ordinated attacks across the capital . He was subsequently shot by another police officer and had to receive treatment in the hospital. A nephew in Algeria, lawyer Sofiane Ikken, said he was mystified by the finding because his uncle, Farid Ikken, had previously expressed disdain for the extremist group.

Former head of Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DST) Bousquet de Florian was named to head the counter-terrorism body.

France has announced the creation of an umbrella task force which will coordinate the anti-terrorism efforts of all French intelligence services.

Government spokesperson Christophe Castaner told France’s RTL Radio the suspect had not shown any signs of radicalisation or violence before the attack.

The 22-year-old police officer sustained minor neck injuries in the assault in the packed square at one of France’s most visited tourist attractions. “I heard two shots and saw a man lying on the ground in a pool of blood”, he said.

Security was tight outside Paris’ AccorHotels Arena, with road closures, bag searches, dog patrols and a heavy police presence. A tenant of the apartment building housing students described him as “very quiet”.

His thesis director, Arnaud Mercier, told broadcaster BFM that the suspect spoke Swedish, Arabic and French and his CV mentioned that he had worked as a journalist in Sweden and Algeria.

Several terror plots have been disrupted in recent months, seeing the arrest of three women after police found a vehicle laden with gas cylinders was abandoned near Notre-Dame cathedral for what authorities described as an “imminent” attack.