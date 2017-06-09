Notre-Dame attacker lunges at cop with hammer in dramatic video

French police shot and injured a man who struck an officer with a hammer outside Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris yesterday and claimed “this was for Syria”.

Trapped in Notre Dame Cathedral after police shoot a man. “We realise we have gone from a sophisticated type of terrorism to people using any kind of weapon to commit acts of violence”.

A man attacked a police officer with a hammer outside of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, on Tuesday. Collomb said the policeman is in stable condition.

The nephew said that after studying journalism in Sweden, Ikken was hired by a firm in Oslo, Norway, that sent him to Paris to work.

“I turned around and saw the assailant on the ground where they had shot him”, she said.

The police department tweeted about the operation on Tuesday afternoon. A police official would not provide further information. Investigators asked the public to stir away from the crime scene during investigation.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m.

The cathedral, a Gothic landmark on the Seine River, was sealed off, and visitors and worshippers were told not to leave.

Throngs of tourists outside the cathedral fled on foot, while hundreds of people remained in lockdown inside the edifice.

Broadcaster BFMTV screened images from inside the cathedral, one of the city’s main tourist attractions, showing pews filled with people sitting down and holding their arms above their heads.

Nancy Soderberg, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, was among almost 1,000 tourists and worshippers inside the cathedral, admiring its French gothic architecture and stained-glass windows.

Police then announced on Twitter the situation was “under control”.

“Frankly no one really paid attention to it”, Soderberg told CBSN. Also, priests inside the cathedral were comforting and accommodating, leading some of the visitors including Soderberg in recitations of “The Lord’s Prayer”.

One academic who taught Ikken, a strong linguist who spoke French, English, Arabic and Swedish, described his student as an individual who at times felt lonely.

Lawrence Langner, a 73-year-old American, said he suddenly heard a commotion and two detonations like gunshots.

The gun shots created panic among tourists that had assembled outside Notre Dame. “I thought he was dead”.

The attack comes few days before a decisive first round of legislative elections planned for June 11 and set to continue on June 18.

The attacker was shot in the thorax and one officer had minor injuries.

On Tuesday, a 40-year-old Algerian had threatened police officers with a hammer and refused to stop. It read: “Locked inside #notre dame cathedral in #paris while police investigate attack outside against a policeman”.