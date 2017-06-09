Now there’s audio evidence of that LeBron-Kevin Durant rap track

Listen, I know this isn’t a sports site, but this tickles me: there is allegedly a rap track recorded by National Basketball Association superstars and current rivals Finals by a 2-0 margin, and just two games into the NBA Finals, longtime rival of LeBron James, Paul Pierce, has made a bold proclamation. It wasn’t the first time KD faced “The King” in the Finals testtest.

At this point we don’t know how two of the game’s best basketball players blend together on a hip-hop track.

League sources informed ESPN that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors superstars collaborated on the track during the lockout in 2011 while Durant, then a member of the , for workouts in Akron, Ohio.

A person who heard the song revealed that Durant rapped the first verse while James entered in the second.

Haynes adds that there isn’t much known information on the song, such as the title, the theme, or where it was recorded. Durant gave the finishing touch and also provided the instrumentals. Both players have acknowledged the existence of the track, but there aren’t any plans for the track to be released to the public.

According to the report, another anonymous source said the song is "surprisingly well-crafted and delivered", which is a surprise because most rap made by basketball players is completely awful. "It was very good".