NWS: 30-degree temperature change to bring heat wave

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 78, 2 degrees above normal and 18 degrees below the record high of 96 for June 7, set in 2011.

Then, the weather service says a blast of warm air will arrive this weekend, pushing temperatures into the low to mid 80s on Saturday to the low 90s on Sunday. Winds will transition from out of the west to out of the south around 6 miles per hour.

Overnight lows fell into the 40s in Allentown, and meteorologists say a mix of clouds and sun this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon as temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s. Heat indices will be in the mid 80s as humidity increases. A calm wind will become south southwest around 6 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Clouds will be rolling in Wednesday night to bring overnight lows into the high 50s, and winds will strengthen, with gusts as high as 26 miles per hour. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. This evening we’ll have mild temperatures dropping back into the mid 50s under mostly clear skies. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday, it will be sunny with a high near 91, the weather service said.

Heading into next week, the weather pattern becomes more unsettled with daily pop-up showers and storms possible beginning Monday.