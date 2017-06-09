Officer justified in firing at motorist

Other testimony Thursday focused on where other officers who responded to the shooting spotted Castile’s gun after his body was removed from the auto.

In this May 30, 2017, file photo, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride in St. Paul, Minn.

Then, when Castile told him he had a firearm, Yanez reacted within the bounds of his training when he told him not to reach for “it”.

Joseph Dutton took the stand for the defense and is convinced that Officer Jeronimo Yanez saw a gun before he shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb. Yanez’s attorneys say the St. Anthony police officer made a reasonable split-second decision in the presence of a gun and fearing for his life.

A use-of-force expert testifies that a St. Anthony police officer was right to use deadly force in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

Prosecutors argue that Yanez didn’t see it and that he acted unreasonably in shooting Castile, a 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker who had a permit to carry the gun.

Earlier testimony from authorities who processed the scene indicated that one bullet hit an armrest between Castile and Reynolds and that another hit the back seat, about 16 inches from where Reynolds’ child was strapped into a vehicle seat.

“The individual had a gun, (Yanez) didn’t have time to (figure out) what his intention was”, Dutton said.

“Officer Yanez did what he had to do, which was to meet deadly force with deadly force”, he said. Castile’s last words were, “I wasn’t reaching for it”. “There wasn’t time to do anything else”. A key issue in the case is whether Yanez saw the gun. Dutton said he replied that he didn’t consider it relevant.

“We have to look at the totality of the circumstances”, Mangseth said.

After Castile told the officer he had the gun, Yanez told Castile, “OK, don’t reach for it then”, and, “Don’t pull it out” – a response Kapelsohn described as “moderate”.

Emanuel Kapelsohn is the second such expert to testify on behalf of Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Testimony continues Friday in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist who informed him he was carrying a gun.

“Jurors sometimes expect a person to say they didn’t do it or explain why something happened, and tomorrow is going to be his opportunity to say after all the things he’s heard, all this testimony that took place”. He testified that he examined autopsy reports to conclude that Castile had smoked marijuana within about two hours of his death.

The former forensic scientist for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension testified that the THC levels were “very high” and that Castile was undoubtedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the shooting. Paulsen noted the absence of a bullet hole in Castile’s shorts or bullet damage to his gun – evidence, the prosecutor said, that showed he wasn’t reaching for the gun when shot.