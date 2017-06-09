Oil dives 5 pct on surprise build in US crude, gasoline stocks

Crude production last week edged lower, with total output down 24,000 barrels a day to 9.318 million barrels, the EIA data yesterday showed.However, in a monthly report issued Tuesday, the EIA said it expects USA crude production in 2018 to average ten million barrels a day, exceeding the previous annual record of 9.6 million barrels a day in 1970.

Thursday’s drop extended losses after a 5.1 percent plunge in the previous session, sparked by a bearish report on US stockpiles of crude and gasoline stockpiles from the Energy Information Administration.

As the de facto leader and largest producer of OPEC, Saudi Arabia has cut its production the most of any member of the bloc. The previous record average was 9.6 million barrels a day in 1970.

Government figures revealed that USA oil and product stockpiles jumped last week, wrong-footing traders who had been expecting a drop in crude inventories.

Global oil prices turned lower Thursday, after posting their sharpest fall since early March overnight on an unexpected build in USA crude inventories last week.

OPEC on May 25 agreed to extend a 1.2 million barrel per day production cut for nine months through March 2018.

Crude oil prices remained under pressure in Wednesday trading as geopolitical issues in the Persian Gulf lead to questions about OPEC unity. Some were concerned about rising production from Libya and Nigeria, which are exempt from the agreement.

“To add to this, OPEC could face a brewing political crisis as two key members have broken diplomatic ties with Qatar“.

Around a third of the roughly 97 million barrels per day of oil that the world needs comes from the Middle East and yet as tensions have flared, the price has fallen to its lowest in a month, to below $49 a barrel. US crude futures fell sharply, dropping more than 4 percent to $46.12 a barrel as of 11:04 a.m. ET (1504 GMT).

Liquid fuels consumption in non-OECD countries will grow from 50.07 million barrels per day in 2016 to 51.32 million barrels per day in 2017 and 52.58 million barrels per day in 2018, according to EIA. Refinery utilization rates fell by 0.9 percentage points to 94.1%, which is still seasonally strong.

For 2017, production is forecast to rise to 9.33 million barrels a day, compared with a May estimate of 9.31 million.