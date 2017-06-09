Oldest Human Bones Ever Found Are 300K Years Old

There have been some intriguing suggestions that human species even older than Homo sapiens may have displayed some of these incredible behaviours. The new fossils suggest our species evolved across Africa. The oldest known fossils of human species have been unearthed in Morocco, revealing an early evolutionary step toward developing the fully modern human body.

In the past decade, however, we’ve come to fjnd 260,000-year-old early human fossils in South Africa, as well as other fossils from 195,000 years ago in Ethiopia.

Until now, most researchers believed our species – Homo sapiens – descended from ancient pre-humans that lived in East Africa around 200 thousand years ago.

These findings suggest a complex evolutionary history probably involving the entire continent, with Homo sapiens by 300,000 years ago dispersed all over Africa. A “Garden of Eden” theory developed that posited modern humans developed in that region and moved outward.

So if there’s a Garden of Eden, he said, it’s the continent as a whole.

The mandible Irhoud 11 is the first, nearly complete adult mandible discovered at the site of Jebel Irhoud. The authors of the study assume that all of the human fossils came from the same sediment layer, he said.

It’s a big claim, described in detail in Hublin’s report Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Back in 1961, miners searching for the mineral barite stumbled on a stunningly complete fossil skull at Jebel Irhoud, 75 kilometers from Morocco’s west coast.

Max Planck Institute paleoanthropologist Jean-Jacques Hublin points at the eye orbits of a crushed human skull more than 300,000 years old. In 2007, researchers published a date of 160,000 years based on radiometric dating of a human tooth. “It did not make sense”, Hublin, now at the Max Planck Institute, recalled in an interview.

This lower jawbone is almost intact, and it contains a mix of primitive and modern features. The fire evidence on the animal bones and burnt flints were key.

Since 2004, Hublin and his colleagues have been working through layers of rocks on a desert hillside at Jebel Irhoud.

Unlike animals, humans can collect and write down knowledge. Inside, excavators found flint tools that were fashioned into spear heads. The specimens include skulls, teeth, and long bones.

Palaeontologist Jeffrey Schwartz, at the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, says the new finds are important – but he is not convinced that they should be considered H. sapiens. Researchers used two techniques to determine the site’s age: thermoluminescence dating, which involves measuring the accumulated dose of radiation in minerals, and Electron Spin Resonance dating, which measures the number of trapped electrons that have accumulated since the object was buried.

Jebel Irhoud has been well known since the 1960s for its human fossils and for its Middle Stone Age artifacts, but the geological age of those fossils was uncertain.

“That was a big ‘Wow!'” Hublin said. And more than 10 years later he is now presenting new evidence that tells a very different story. There was also one maxilla (which comprises the upper jawbone and the sinus cavity), as well as several teeth and other bits of skeleton. Scientists discovered five skeletons including three young adults, one teen and one child.

“Some things were fixed early in a modern way and others took a lot longer to reach the modern condition”, Hublin said. Analysis shows their brain shape was more elongated than what people have today. Hublin suggests that anatomically modern humans may have acquired their characteristic faces before changes to the shape of their brains occurred.

“The story then is really of the last 300,000 years is really the story of the changes in the development of the brain”, co-author Shannon McPherron, an archeologist at the institute told CBC News.

Archaic forms of humans – other, earlier species of Homo – emerged more than a million years ago.

Marean was less certain. “The main skull looks like something that could be near the root of the H. sapiens lineage”, says Klein, who says he would call them “protomodern, not modern”.

In the meantime, Hublin and his team said their findings offer a new tale of how, when and where our species emerged.

The idea that modern people evolved in a single “cradle of humanity” in East Africa some 200,000 years ago is no longer tenable, new research suggests. “We have so few well-dated fossils”, says McPherron.

In addition, the dig also shed light on the diet of early Homo sapiens.