Oldest known human fossils found in Arab country

Previously‚ the oldest securely dated Homo sapiens fossils came from t Omo Kibish in Ethiopia‚ dated to 195 000 years ago. Over the course of the team’s work, they discovered 18 additional hominin bones, as well as stone artifacts consistent with the dawn of the Middle Stone Age.

The bones, about 300,000 years old, were unearthed thousands of miles from the previous record-holder, found in fossil-rich eastern Africa.

Exactly how long has the human species been around? However, the interpretation of the Irhoud fossils has always been complicated by persistent uncertainties surrounding their geological age.

“Maybe what we see in terms of gradual change in the brain case. might be the effect of the accretion of these mutations”, said Hublin.

“This material represents the very root of our species, the oldest Homo sapiens ever found in Africa or elsewhere”, he says.

The team was able to recalculate a direct age of the Jebel Irhoud 3 mandible found in the 1960s.

A thermoluminescence dating of the bones and also tools reveals that they are some 315,000 years old. When ancient tools are buried, radiation begins to accumulate from the surrounding sediments. (Analysis of the animal fossils, including rodent remains in the same strata indicated an estimate of 337,000 to 374,000 years old, as well). Their teeth were similar to ours as well. Using data on the radiation dose, the age of one tooth in one of the human jaws was estimated to be 286,000 years old, with a margin of error of 32,000 years. But, the Moroccan fossils prove otherwise, indicating that humans originated from different locations across the African continent. Our species lived at the same time as some related ones, like Neanderthals, but only we survive. To address this question, the anatomists on the team used high-resolution computed tomography (CAT scans) to produce detailed digital copies of the precious and fragile fossils.

Virtual palaeoanthropology is able to correct distortions and fragmentations of fossil specimens. “There was a lot of connection between other parts of the continent”. He says some of the skull’s features, especially its elongated cranium and the shape of the face, suggest it could be a more primitive ancestor of modern humans.

“The story of our species in the last 300,000 years is mostly the evolution of our brain, and in this time period, a number of mutations occurred affecting brain connectivity”, Hublin said.

Some of the human fossils found in Morocco. There are two main reasons for this.

Early Homo sapiens roamed Africa 300,000 years ago, sporting modern-looking faces that would not stand out in a crowd today, according to research published Wednesday that pushes back our origins by a hundred millennia.

All of these remains were discovered in the same layer, which helped confirm their new dating. “They used fire and their tools were made of flint from about 40km away”. He agreed that it doesn’t mean our species first appeared there.

We acknowledge resources from AusSMC in preparing this article.

“Our findings suggest that modern human facial morphology was established early on in the history of our species, and that brain shape, and possibly brain function, evolved within the Homo sapiens lineage”, said Philipp Gunz Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig.

Another unknown is when our species started encountering members of Homo groups from further afield – Neanderthals from Europe and Denisovans in Asia, for example. Read the original article.