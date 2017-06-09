Oliver Stone: Megyn Kelly didn’t know her stuff with Putin

Russian presidential spokesman also recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin has said a few times that Russia has never intervene and doesn’t like to see others intervene in its affairs.

Putin took advantage of the occasion to show Stone a live broadcast with the work of the Syrian combat aircraft on his smartphone.

When asked if the United States would dominate in a war, Putin responds, “I don’t think anyone would survive such a conflict“.

But if anyone, I do not say that it is Russian Federation, because we do not do it, try to influence or somehow participate in the political process, then the United States should not complain about that, he said. That’s just the nature of things. He then doubles down on the misogyny, explaining that, “There are certain natural cycles which men probably have as well, just less manifested”.

The series features excerpts of conversations Putin had with the Academy Award-winning “Platoon” director between July 2015 and February 2017.

The highly anticipated four-part documentary, The Putin Interviews, is airing from June 12 to 15. Trump has dismissed the claims as “fake news”.

Russia, Putin says, is forced to take countermeasures over the ever-increasing North Atlantic Treaty Organisation threat and armed military build-up on Russia’s borders.

The president is also shown driving Stone around Moscow, and describing his daily weightlifting regime. Later, Putin can be seen walking through the horse stables in his home and playing hockey.

The film also features Stone screening a copy of the Cold War-era satire “Dr. Strangelove” for the stone-faced Russian leader.

Stone asked in the clip if there is any hope of change in the icy relations between Russian Federation and the United States.

Stone also asked Putin about the alleged discrimination against homosexuals in Russian Federation to which he said “there are no restrictions whatsoever”.

‘There are no restrictions whatsoever, ‘ Putin replied, before contrasting Russian Federation with some Islamic countries where homosexuality is a crime punishable by death. ‘Why provoke him? But you know, I’m a judo master’. One day, this is going to happen to each and every one of us.

Putin answered that “nobody would survive” a war between nuclear superpowers, even if the United States have a missile shield.