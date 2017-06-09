One dead in Atlanta church bus crash

At least one person died and almost two dozen others were injured in a crash involving a church bus and a vehicle in south Fulton County.

Authorities said the 37 other people on the bus with Harmening had various injuries and were taken to hospitals, along with three people who were in the other cars involved in the crash. “I’m not real sure if she’s critical or what”, the victim’s aunt Glenda Roberson said.

Images from the site showed the bus had completely overturned by the side of the road and numerous emergency responders had arrived at the scene.

The church’s minister of education, Terry Slay, told WXIA-TV 11th and 12th grade students, along with some adults, were on the bus when the accident happened.

The church took to Facebook asking for prayers and received several offers for assistance. Another bus driver will pick up those not seriously injured and return them to Huntsville, they said.

One person was killed and nearly 40 injured in a traffic accident involving a bus with school children in the area of Atlanta American.

The Huntsville community is coalescing around the Mount Zion Baptist Church family as transportation to Atlanta is being provided, blocks of hotels rooms are being booked, and local leaders are doing everything possible to aid and assist the relatives and friends of those affected.

One of those church members is Madison County Commissioner Phil Vandiver.

Be proactive – Use the “Flag as Inappropriate” link at the upper right corner of each comment to let us know of abusive posts. “He was rather shook”, he said of his son.

The Mount Zion Baptist Church bus from Huntsville, Alabama, was headed to the airport Thursday afternoon when it collided with another vehicle on a four-lane road, Fulton County Police Cpl.

Edwards said the city is handling the investigation into the crash, but could not immediately release any details. “He just told me him and his mama were fine”.