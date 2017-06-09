One in 20 pregnant women with Zika have babies with birth defects

Although 8% of the birth defects occurred when women were infected during the first trimester, the numbers were not much better for those infected later in their pregnancies. Puerto Rico health officials cooperated with the new report, which uses the CDC method.

Among these women, 1,508 had confirmed Zika virus infection from January 1, 2016 to April 25, 2017.

“Although respondents reported high levels of concern about Zika virus infection and of receipt of counseling by health care providers about using condoms to prevent sexual transmission, only approximately one in five women reported consistently using condoms throughout pregnancy”, the authors said. The Guardian attempted to confirm this number with the Puerto Rico department of health, but a spokesman said he did not have a current count of the number of Zika-related birth defects on the island.

US health officials and public health experts have expressed particular concern about the underreporting of birth defects in Puerto Rico, in particular the island’s use of a more narrow definition for reporting birth defects.

Thursday’s report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention covered Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Marshall Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Federated States of Micronesia.

These findings from USA territories are consistent with a recent CDC report of primarily travel-associated Zika virus infections from the 50 US states and the District of Columbia showing that five percent of completed pregnancies with possible Zika virus infection resulted in an infant with a possible Zika virus-associated birth defect.

But Dr. Anne Schuchat, acting director of the CDC, said she is confident that health officials in the territory are now fully reporting its cases to the federal health agency. Other Zika data suggests the count would be closer to 100. About 5%, or 122, of the babies born to these women had Zika-associated birth defects, ranging from hearing loss to severe microcephaly, or abnormally small heads.

Schuchat said that the earlier analysis of women with Zika in U.S. states showed that 15% had babies with birth defects if they transmitted the disease in the first trimester.

CDC recommends frequent testing and screening of potentially infected mothers and their babies before and after birth. Of those, 52% received neuroimaging and 79% had hearing tests. According to the study, 5% of symptomatic pregnancies resulted in Zika-related defects, and 7% of asymptomatic pregnancies did.

Pregnant women are urged to avoid areas where Zika is spreading. “That’s why identification of and followup and care of babies with possible Zika-virus infection is so crucial”. “This is a very risky virus in the context of the pregnancy setting”.

All of the 51 women in the U.S. who contracted Zika while pregnant did so during visits to 16 areas where the virus is circulating: Belize, Barbados, Brazil, Cape Verde, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Marshall Islands and Venezuela. Among these women, 8% had a fetus or baby with a birth defect.

Researchers have consistently highlighted the first trimester as the most unsafe for infections involving the virus, which is spread primarily by mosquitoes and sex, but the CDC's analysis provides a detailed breakdown throughout pregnancy.