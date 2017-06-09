OnePlus 5 to be cheaper than iPhone 7?

The handset is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset and might arrive in multiple colour options. The pricing is based on a festival’s tickets, where OnePlus 5 is included in the cost of two VIP tickets. Expect something in the region of £300 to £350 SIM-free.

If you want to attend the OnePlus 5 launch event, then you can purchase the invite from company’s website. The Chinese smartphone maker had confirmed the launch in a tweet and said that the unveiling event will take place at 12 PM EDT, which is 9:30 PM IST. The launch event will be hosted by the global leadership team of OnePlus, along with the OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau in attendance. As with the previous device, the OnePlus 5 is expected to run on OxygenOS, the company’s custom version of the Android mobile operating system. But the invoice would unfortunately be higher, according to the competition launched in Finland by the Manufacturer concerned. We would like to know your thoughts about OnePlus’ latest offering in the comment section below.

Although the bottom of the phone is yet to be revealed, it now seems as though the OnePlus 5 could be mistaken for an iPhone at first glance. To recall, serial tipster Evan Blass had previously reported that the OnePlus 5 would have an 8GB RAM variant and that it would be exclusive to India. It is not clear whether this launch date will apply to other countries.

The device is would pack a 3300 mAh battery, supporting Dash Charging feature. It claimed that the amount of depth seen in some of the photos suggested that the OnePlus 5 features a dual rear camera system. The smartphone is rumoured to sport a 23-megapixel rear sensor and a 16-megapixel camera at front for selfies. Furthermore, this device is coming out with a whole new design.