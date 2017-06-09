OnePlus officially shows off the OnePlus 5, dual camera confirmed

After the OnePlus 5 leak floodgates opened, looks like even OnePlus couldn’t stop themselves from revealing the design of its upcoming smartphone before the official launch. For those who are skeptical, it seems that all your doubts can be put to rest. While we had this image to base our guesses off of regarding the design of the 5, we didn’t exactly receive confirmation that this was the device itself.

We might get to see additional information regarding the smartphone as the company moves to the official launch date. It also pretty much confirms that the phone will indeed come with a dual camera setup. It looks like we don’t have to worry about that part with the OnePlus 5, if this new leaked photo is any evidence.

The OnePlus 5 launch event will take place at the NSCI Ground in Mumbai. Will OnePlus finally be able to compete against top flagships in the camera department?

The device will be unveiled simultaneously in major cities: New York, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Tampere, Oulu, and Turku.

Regardless of whether the OnePlus 5 will live up to the promise of being a “flagship killer”, it is tipped to be the most expensive OnePlus phone ever with a price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

The phone is set to release on June 20. This Welcome Pack includes a OnePlus travel backpack worth Rs 3,990, OnePlus sunglasses worth Rs 6000, and a OnePlus voucher worth Rs 999, which will be credited to the OnePlus account.

Well, here is a good news for the OnePlus fans. Now OnePlus did away with the invite system in the past for purchasing its phones, it looks like this code might just give some users early access.