Opening day nightmare for Kerber

She eked out seven break points but Makarova saved them all and needed only one match point to finish the job.

Not as fortunate was Angelique Kerber, who became the first women’s No. 1 seed to lose in the French Open’s first round in the Open era.

Before Kerber’s loss, though, the sport got its feel-good story of the year, as Petra Kvitova was the first victor of the day, playing shockingly well in a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Julia Boserup. “I love you thank you for everything you’ve helped me through this hard time and I will always be grateful to you”, Kvitova said her post-match interview, via The Express.

“At the end of the match, it was really tough as I knew she wouldn’t give it to me – I had to win it”, said Makarova.

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic adjusts her hair during a press conference at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, May 26, 2017 in Paris.

Any nerves Kvitova – a French Open semi-finalist in 2012 – might have had were quickly forgotten as the 15th seed hit an impressive forehand to win the match’s opening point.

Kerber, who replaced Williams atop the WTA rankings this month, was gone from Roland Garros by lunchtime on Day 1, putting up little resistance while being beaten 6-2, 6-2 by 40th-ranked Ekaterina Makarova of Russian Federation. Roberta Vinci, the No. 31 seed, lost a three-set match to Monica Puig, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova has been out of action since the December knife attack, which severely injured her left, playing hand. Ruano Pascal won swiftly in 67 minutes, and Hingis revealed afterward that her preparation for Wimbledon was inhibited by tendinitis in her lower back. “So I want to improve my game to play the best and to have some great results”.

The 2017 French Open runs through May 28 and June 11. It also continued a miserable spell for the 29-year-old on clay. At 4-2 she double faulted to hand the world No 40 her fourth break in a row and the chance to serve for the match.

In a battle of left-handers, 2013 Roland Garros doubles champion Makarova took the ball earlier, controlled the center of the court and pushed the sturdy German behind the baseline racing out to a 5-1 lead.

“I didn’t sleep well the days after, but I wasn’t really staying alone”, Kvitova said about her frame of mind in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza held on to beat 53rd-ranked Anett Kontaveit, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-2.

Kerber could also face a challenge of losing her top position on WTA world rankings if second-seeded Karolina Pliskova managed to make into the final.

“Just seeing her here being in a good mood, healthy and playing is a win overall”.